Bertie LEWIS

LEWIS, Bertie Jane Bertie Jane Lewis, age 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1932, in Winchester, Kentucky, the daughter of Hart Elkins and Easter (Litsakos) Elkins. Bertie is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Joseph Lewis; son, Rev. Marty Lewis; and her parents. Bertie is survived by her sons, Mike (Janet) Lewis and Tim Lewis; daughter, Beth (Harold) Cox; sister, Johnna (John) Medley; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Bertie loved the Lord Jesus and her family more than anything. We can only imagine the joyous reunion when she walked through the gates of Heaven to be reunited with all her loved ones who had gone before her. Funeral services will be at Noon, Tuesday, October 20th at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Winters officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Gardens, at Grace Baptist Church.



