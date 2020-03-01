Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
3375 Pastor S. N. Winston Way
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
3375 Pastor S. N. Winston Way
Bessie ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Bessie Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was a retiree of the Dayton Mental Health Center where she served for over 30 years in the Medical and Surgical Unit. Bessie (affectionately known as "Bet") was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Anderson; her parents; 7 siblings; one grandson and one great-grandson. She leaves to cherish her memory, celebrate her life and continue her legacy 3 daughters, Barbara J. Anderson, Gwendolyn Jones & Cynthia Anderson; 2 granddaughters, G. Lynn Bradley & Brandy (Brian) McMillion; 7 great-grandchildren, Alan-Michael (Jennifer) Bradley, Q'Ladrin, Q'May, Divine Qourters, Briana, Bryce and Brayden McMillion; and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Madelyn Bradley; numerous other family and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 Pastor S. N. Winston Way. Family Hour 11-12, Service immediately following. Pastor Samuel N. Winston Jr. officiating. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
