1/1
Bessie BAYLESS
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAYLESS, Bessie M.

101, of Springfield, passed away on November 30, 2020, in the presence of her loving

family members. She was

born October 23, 1919, to

Dewey and Nancy Campbell in Hazard, Kentucky. To Bessie, family was "everything" and she lovingly cared for and

enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and her friend's children. After her

children were grown, she was employed at Clark County MRDD to care for handicapped children and young adults in their homes while their parents worked. She gave her all in their care and loved them immensely until her own health

required her retirement at age 90. Survivors include a sister, Pearl Jones; special cousins, Wanda Swank and Faye Stacy; grandson, Tracy Bayless; granddaughter, Connie Morrison; great-granddaughters, Chasidy Bayless, Lexi Bayless; great-grandson, Zachary Bayless; great-great-granddaughters, Alayna Shaw and Skylar Morris; daughters, Jeannie Smith, Cheryl Bayless and Sherry Rennard and families. She was

preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin Bayless on October 2, 2002; sons, Lawrence Bayless and Dewey Bayless; grandson, Greg Bayless and granddaughter, Jacqueline Bayless. Private services will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved