Bessie BINION
1931 - 2020
BINION, Bessie M. 88, of Riverside, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born to Virgil & Miranda (Adams) Tipton, in Dayton, OH, on Oct. 1, 1931. Bessie was retired from Mad River Schools and was a member of the LifeWay Pentecostals Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Binion; daughter-in-law, Kristy Ann Binion; sister, Thelma Marcum; 3 brothers, Orville, Virgil, Jr. & Wayne Tipton. Survived by her 3 children, Virgil Binion (June), Elmer Binion & Donna Gibson (Tim); 7 grandchildren, Jeremy (Becky), Bridget (Doug), Katie Rae (Josh), Virgil Adam, Timmy (Katie), Jeff, Tiffany & "Lady Bug"; 7 great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jr., Ana, Sabrina, Jordan, Ryan, Matthew & Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews & loving friends. Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at LifeWay Pentecostals, 2446 Trebein Rd., Xenia, OH 45385. Pastor Ken Dillingham, officiating. Interment Glen Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10 a.m., Friday, prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to to LifeWay Pentecostals Church. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
LifeWay Pentecostals
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
LifeWay Pentecostals
Funeral services provided by
George C. Martin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 9, 2020
To the Binion Family:
Our deepest sympathy to each one. I was friends with Elemer and family for years. Bill and I wll
continue to pray for the family and will remember all of you.
God Bless,
Bill & Shelvie Krimmer , June 8 , 2020
Shelvie Krimmer
Friend
June 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. You will be in my prayers ♥♥
Tisha Winkelman
Family
