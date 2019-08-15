Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Word Pentecostal Assemblies of God
3401 Siebenthaler Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Word Pentecostal Assemblies of God
3401 Siebenthaler Ave.
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
4400 W. Third St.
View Map
Bessie Harrison Obituary
HARRISON, Bessie Age 90, of Trotwood, passed away August 7, 2019 at Maria-Joseph Living Care Center. She is preceded in death by parents, Eula Mae Smith, Charles Jackson; husband, Elijah J. Harrison; son, Phillip James Garrett; sisters, Mattie M. Davis, Louise R. Carey. Survivors include sister, Eunice Coleman; daughter, Deborah Garrett; son, Jerome Garrett; granddaughter, Shannon; great grandson, Ke'wan Garrett; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Word Pentecostal Assemblies of God, 3401 Siebenthaler Ave. Elder Dr. Clarence Plump officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment 10:15 am Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
