HARRISON, Bessie Age 90, of Trotwood, passed away August 7, 2019 at Maria-Joseph Living Care Center. She is preceded in death by parents, Eula Mae Smith, Charles Jackson; husband, Elijah J. Harrison; son, Phillip James Garrett; sisters, Mattie M. Davis, Louise R. Carey. Survivors include sister, Eunice Coleman; daughter, Deborah Garrett; son, Jerome Garrett; granddaughter, Shannon; great grandson, Ke'wan Garrett; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Word Pentecostal Assemblies of God, 3401 Siebenthaler Ave. Elder Dr. Clarence Plump officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment 10:15 am Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019