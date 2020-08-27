1/
Bessie KOCSIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOCSIS (Wright), Bessie L. Age 89, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away at Hospice, in Hamilton, OH, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in Middletown, OH, on December 19, 1930, the daughter of Lonnie & Maudie (Tipton) Wright. On March 21, 1953, she married Albert J. Kocsis. She is survived by her children, Everett Kocsis & his wife Jill, of Trenton, OH, and Judy Burkett of Fairfield Twp., OH; four granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son-in-law, Bob Burkett. A memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at Butler County Memorial Park, Wayne Twp, OH. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Cinti., or Animal Friends Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved