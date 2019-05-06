Home

STEPHENS, Bessie M. 94, of Dayton, passed away May 4, 2019. She was born September 9, 1924 in Kentucky to the late Ivory Toy and Laura (Richard) Stanfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stephens. Bessie is survived by her son, Melvin D. (Terry) Hutchison of Miamisburg; grandsons, David Hutchison of New Lebanon, Mark (Marcey) Hutchison of Farmersville; 5 great-grandchildren, Brittany, Michael, Jonathon, Quinn, and Kellen; 6 great-great-grandchildren, Parker, Elena, Brayden, Piper, Isaiah and Eden, sister, (Doodle) of TX and brother, Bob Stanfield of FL. Private services.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2019
