Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie STUBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie STUBBS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie STUBBS Obituary
STUBBS, Bessie Age 93, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away May 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Bessie was born September 23, 1926 in Manchester, Kentucky, the daughter of Hugh and Martha (Foister) Henson. She was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church in New Miami. Bessie leaves behind her brother, George Henson (Tom) of Indianapolis, Indiana; her children, Charles (Colleen) Mitchell of Trenton, Ohio, Jeanette (Kenny) of Camden, Ohio, and Fred (Wendy) Mitchell of Camden, Ohio. She leaves behind 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren. Bessie was preceded in death by her 2 loving husbands, James Mitchell and LeRoy Stubbs; parents, Hugh and Martha Henson; brothers, Charlie, Elbert, Shade, and John Henry; sisters, Della, Dora, and Flora; children, Ruby Mitchell (Webb) and Marty Mitchell; and grandson, Jamie Howell. A private service will take place Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with burial to follow at Somerville Cemetery, Somerville. www.BalesFH.com
Published in Journal-News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -