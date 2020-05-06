|
STUBBS, Bessie Age 93, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away May 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Bessie was born September 23, 1926 in Manchester, Kentucky, the daughter of Hugh and Martha (Foister) Henson. She was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church in New Miami. Bessie leaves behind her brother, George Henson (Tom) of Indianapolis, Indiana; her children, Charles (Colleen) Mitchell of Trenton, Ohio, Jeanette (Kenny) of Camden, Ohio, and Fred (Wendy) Mitchell of Camden, Ohio. She leaves behind 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren. Bessie was preceded in death by her 2 loving husbands, James Mitchell and LeRoy Stubbs; parents, Hugh and Martha Henson; brothers, Charlie, Elbert, Shade, and John Henry; sisters, Della, Dora, and Flora; children, Ruby Mitchell (Webb) and Marty Mitchell; and grandson, Jamie Howell. A private service will take place Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with burial to follow at Somerville Cemetery, Somerville. www.BalesFH.com
Published in Journal-News on May 6, 2020