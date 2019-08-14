|
CRAIG, Beth N. 50, of West Milton, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born May 30, 1969 in Upland, California the daughter of late Ivan & Phyllis (Hartman) Miller. She was a devoted Christian and was a loving mother and friend. She is survived by a son, Andrew Craig; two daughters, Lauren Craig & Katheryn Craig; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 9 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019