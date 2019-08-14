Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Craig


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth Craig Obituary
CRAIG, Beth N. 50, of West Milton, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born May 30, 1969 in Upland, California the daughter of late Ivan & Phyllis (Hartman) Miller. She was a devoted Christian and was a loving mother and friend. She is survived by a son, Andrew Craig; two daughters, Lauren Craig & Katheryn Craig; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 9 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now