BETH LAWSON
1964 - 2020
LAWSON, Beth Ann Beth Ann Lawson, age 56, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on July 15, 2020. Beth was born July 7, 1964. She attended Middletown High School graduating a year early in 1981, as an Honor Student. Beth attended Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing and completed her degree at Miami University School of Nursing with the honor of graduating as their program's youngest member. She was employed as a Medical / Surgical Registered Nurse at Middletown Regional Hospital. She lived in Northern Ohio, for several years and returned to Middletown, working several jobs including that as a Substance Abuse Counselor at Sojourner Recovery Services in Hamilton, Ohio. While in high school Beth was a member of Christ United Methodist Church participating in the choir under the direction of Jim Butch. She enjoyed and supported the fine arts. Beth loved animals, especially Chip, a support dog who provided so much love and comfort. Beth was loved by her friends and family and will be missed. Beth is survived by her sister, Karen Lawson of Middletown, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benton and Virginia (Nickell) Lawson.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Beth had a big heart and always wanted to help others. Beth and I worked at Careview together.
Cindi Ballard
Friend
July 23, 2020
What a sad loss. We had such fun, good times at "the Central Avenue apt.", Studio Theater, New York City, etc. With the " Popular Crowd". We were all so close. Will always miss you and the good old days.
Kevin
kevin c
Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You were a great friend.
Catherine Cornwell
Friend
July 23, 2020
Catherine
Friend
July 22, 2020
Beth I will always remember the good times we shared as best friends in high school. We had so much fun cruising around in your white ‘65 Convertible Mustang driving past all our friends houses. We also loved singing in the church choir, swimming in your pool, sharing all the theatre fun and friends. Good times indeed. You will be missed and remembered! Rest In Peace My Friend... Jenny
Jenny Homer
Friend
July 22, 2020
You will be missed! Love Kathy, Angela and Kaila.
Angela
Family
