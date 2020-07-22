LAWSON, Beth Ann Beth Ann Lawson, age 56, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on July 15, 2020. Beth was born July 7, 1964. She attended Middletown High School graduating a year early in 1981, as an Honor Student. Beth attended Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing and completed her degree at Miami University School of Nursing with the honor of graduating as their program's youngest member. She was employed as a Medical / Surgical Registered Nurse at Middletown Regional Hospital. She lived in Northern Ohio, for several years and returned to Middletown, working several jobs including that as a Substance Abuse Counselor at Sojourner Recovery Services in Hamilton, Ohio. While in high school Beth was a member of Christ United Methodist Church participating in the choir under the direction of Jim Butch. She enjoyed and supported the fine arts. Beth loved animals, especially Chip, a support dog who provided so much love and comfort. Beth was loved by her friends and family and will be missed. Beth is survived by her sister, Karen Lawson of Middletown, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benton and Virginia (Nickell) Lawson.



