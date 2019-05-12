|
|
MOYER, Beth E. "Elizabeth" 91, of Centerville, passed away on May 9, 2019 at Bethany Village. She was born on March 25, 1928 to the late John and Edna (Klawitter) Wolff in Elmhurst, IL. She graduated from Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, MO in 1948 as a Registered Nurse. She did hospital floor work, taught LPNs, and worked as a Gastroenterologist Nurse. Beth is survived by her loving children, George (Rosina) Sonneborn, David (Becky) Sonneborn, and Julia E. Sonneborn; grandchildren, Stephan (Christina) Lawner, Sarah Lawner, and Audrey Black; 4 great grandchildren; and other loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Moyer. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10-11 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, OH, 45459). Funeral Services immediately after at 11 am. Interment will follow at Washington Township Cemetery in Centerville. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019