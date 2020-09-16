1/1
Bethel TURNER
TURNER, Bethel Age 84, of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Magoffin County, Kentucky, on July 31, 1936, to the late Nannie (Stepp) and Thomas J. Howard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Paul W. Turner (2003); a son Kenneth Turner (2007); a sister Betty Lou (Carl) Dyer; and 2 brothers, Calla Howard and Berchel Howard. She is survived by her son, Gregory Turner; her granddaughter, Jayna (Jason) Hughes; a sister Becky (John) Arnett; a brother Babe (Reda) Howard; a daughter-in-law, Becky Turner; 2 sister-in-laws, Sandy Howard and Annette Howard Rozelle; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bethel made a mark on everyone she met, and loved her family and friends with everything she had. She was known for being the perfect mix of sweet and spunky, and for being one of the best cooks around. She dedicated her life to serving Christ by serving others, and there was nothing she enjoyed more than cooking a big meal for those she loved. She loved being actively involved in her church. The bond she had with her granddaughter is one to go down in history. She will be greatly missed, especially by Greg and Jayna. The family will receive family and friends from 5-8 pm Friday, September 18, 2020, at Unity Baptist Church, 5960 Trenton Franklin Rd, Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will also be held, 10 am Saturday September 19th, with Pastor Bobby Reed officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Elk Creek Road in Middletown. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
