Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
1936 - 2019
Betsy BENDER Obituary
BENDER, Betsy P. 83, of Middletown, passed away November 18, 2019 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born on March 20, 1936 in Columbus, OH to parents, Louis and Jessie (Baker) Phillips. She, along with her husband Floyd G. Bender, co-owned Filson's, a women's clothing store, for 21 years. Betsy was member of Temple Beth Sholom and was a devoted wife to her husband Floyd. Betsy was a longtime, dedicated community volunteer being awarded Volunteer of the Year by Middletown Area United Way. Betsy is survived by her children; Laurie (Mitchell) Serber and Michael (Karen) Bender; grandchildren; Benjamin Serber, Jessica Serber, Zachary Bender, Tess Bender and Leah (Nick) Guehring; great grandchildren, Ryleigh Bender, Emmett Guehring and Willa Guehring and brother in law, Arthur Sibley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd G. Bender in 2015 and sister, Julie Sibley. Funeral service will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH, 45044, with Rabbi Haviva Horvitz officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service on Friday, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019
