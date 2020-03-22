|
|
FAIR (Bets), Betsy G. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She is with her Lord and Savior. Betsy was born in Isoline, TN on September 4, 1928. She was one of ten children. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert E. Fair "Juggie"; her parents Walter and Nina Elmore; 7 brothers and sisters. Her life was her faith and her family. She leaves behind 2 sons, Michael (Lori) Fair, Timothy E. Fair and Deborah L. McKenzie; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Fairborn, Ohio from 6-7 PM Friday, March 27, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020