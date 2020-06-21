Betsy FAIR
1928 - 2020
FAIR, Betsy G. "Bets" Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She is with her Lord and Savior. Betsy was born in Isoline, TN, on September 4, 1928. She was one of ten children. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert E. Fair "Juggie"; her parents, Walter and Nina Elmore; 7 brothers and sisters. Her life was her faith and her family. She leaves behind 2 sons, Michael (Lori) Fair, Timothy E. Fair and Deborah L. McKenzie; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Fairborn, Ohio, from 10-11am, Friday, June 26, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
9378780711
