Betsy JONES
1941 - 2020
JONES, Betsy L. Age 79, of Somerville, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 29, 1941, the daughter of O'Dair and Nova (Pritt) Duff. Betsy married James C. Jones on March 1, 1959, in Charleston. She taught horticulture class at D. Russell Lee for four years and was a teacher's aide at Van Buren Elementary School. She was also a former sales clerk at Shillito's in the Jewelry Department. Betsy also sold Tupperware part time, which led to her having some amazing adventures. She once brought back a baby alligator from Florida that lived in the family bath tub for months. She had a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories about her family and childhood in West Virginia. Betsy was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Fairfield and a member of the Lydia Circle of United Methodist Women, where she had some of her dearest friends. She is survived by her husband, James; two daughters, Vicki (Fr. Daniel Knaup) Stouffer, Toledo; and Sandy Phillips, Johnson City, Tennessee; one son, J. Michael (Beverly) Jones, Somerville; four grandchildren: James (Liberty) Stouffer, David (Natasha) Stouffer, Matthew (Loni) Stouffer, and Steven (Abigail) Jones; and one great granddaughter, Aurora Jones. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Avenue, Fairfield, Ohio, with Pastor Joseph Payne officiating. Burial will be in Collinsville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
or

