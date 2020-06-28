BETTE BROWN

BROWN, Bette C. Of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 49 years, Harry M. Brown III; two sons, Christopher B. Brown and Daryll T. Brown; a brother, Norman B. Carter; one grandson, Christopher B. Brown II and two aunts, Norma J. Sawyer and Phyllis A. Berry. She was preceded in death by her father, Attorney Charles E. Carter and mother, Bette J. Carter. Bette had a love of cooking, shopping and traveling. Her ability to plan and organize exciting excursions is widely known. As a travel coordinator, she offered extensive opportunities for masses of people to experience numerous destinations both foreign and domestic. Bette made every trip an adventure to remember. Bette served faithfully over the years, in various capacities at Second Baptist Church, including Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, member of the Gospel Choir and Trustee Board. Bette retired from the City of Springfield in 2008, after 30 years of dedicated service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters United for Prevention, 1928 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Due to gathering restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.