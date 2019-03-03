JASKO (DiSalvo), Bette J. Age 89, of Riverside passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Oak Creek Terrace. She was born in Fairborn, Ohio on April 26, 1929, the daughter of Phillip and Ruth (Pfeiffer) McLaughlin, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her 1st husband, Peter DiSalvo, Sr., beloved grandson, Matthew Steven Hope and four sisters, Maxine Ark, Lila Baer, Lola Jones and Mary Jo Balling. Bette is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Robert Jasko; her three children, Peter DiSalvo, Jr., Michael and wife, Melinda DiSalvo, Lisa DiSalvo; three step-children, Sr. Susan Jasko, Mike Jasko, Nancy and husband, Gregg Clark; a brother, Phil and wife, Karen McLaughlin and numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Bette was a longtime active member of St. Helen Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Bette volunteered at the House of Bread and other community charities. She retired from St. Elizabeth Medical Center after 30+ years of service as a Registered Nurse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road with Father Anthony Geraci, celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Bette to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary