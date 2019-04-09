SAMPLE, Bette Jo 89, of Springfield, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hoover Haus, Grove City, Ohio. She was born in Beloit, Kansas on May 10, 1929 the daughter of Raymond and Mary Pearl (Wagner) Reiter. She was an extremely active member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and volunteered for many years at the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Michael (Kaye) Sample, Mark Sample and Lisa (Tim) Bowman; three daughters-in-law, Marcia Lyons, Laura Dancy and Cheryl Sample; brother, Jerry Reiter; 12 grandchildren, Sara, Paul, Amy, Anne, Amanda, Britni, Chloe, Rocky, Angelique, Gabrielle, Brigitte, Sophia and nine great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother whose love and joy were expressed to everyone through singing, dancing, gardening and praising the Lord! She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sample, Sr. and two sons, Joseph Sample, Jr. and Patrick Sample. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael Church. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary