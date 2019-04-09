Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette SAMPLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Jo SAMPLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bette Jo SAMPLE Obituary
SAMPLE, Bette Jo 89, of Springfield, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hoover Haus, Grove City, Ohio. She was born in Beloit, Kansas on May 10, 1929 the daughter of Raymond and Mary Pearl (Wagner) Reiter. She was an extremely active member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and volunteered for many years at the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Michael (Kaye) Sample, Mark Sample and Lisa (Tim) Bowman; three daughters-in-law, Marcia Lyons, Laura Dancy and Cheryl Sample; brother, Jerry Reiter; 12 grandchildren, Sara, Paul, Amy, Anne, Amanda, Britni, Chloe, Rocky, Angelique, Gabrielle, Brigitte, Sophia and nine great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother whose love and joy were expressed to everyone through singing, dancing, gardening and praising the Lord! She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sample, Sr. and two sons, Joseph Sample, Jr. and Patrick Sample. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael Church.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now