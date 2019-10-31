|
GILBERT, Bettie Margaret Age 90, Born in Dayton, Ohio to Herschel and Beatrice Day on Aug. 6, 1929, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and by her loving husband of 68 years, Charles Gilbert. She is survived by her 7 children, James, Margaret (Butch), Donna (Bob), Barbara (Rick), Hugh, Marty (Lisa) and Carol (Darren). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She will be forever remembered for her witty humor and beautiful smile. We were blessed to have the honor to be children of a supportive and loving mom and grandma. Funeral service will take place at 12pm on Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 with burial to immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Friends may call from 11am until the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Foodbank in Dayton: 56 Armor Pl, Dayton, OH 45417. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019