HUGHES, Bettie Joe Age 79 of Hamilton, passed away at on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Bettie was born in Louisa, Kentucky on September 10, 1939 to Homer and Monnie (McCoy) Holbrook. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Bettie was a founding member of Pentecostal Highway of Holiness. On May 12, 1956, she married Oscar J. Hughes and together they had two children. Bettie is survived by her children, Mary K. Bradley and David (Sonja) Hughes; her grandchildren, Blaine P. Bradley, Jerod C. Bradley Specialist, United States Army, Davo Hughes, Sarah Hughes, Jonathan, and Benjamin Hughes; her sisters, Carolyn Sue Smith, Debbie Johnson, and Gloria Yvonne Ferguson; her special friend, Jeannette Stepp; and numerous other family member and friends. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Oscar J. Hughes; her son-in-law, Pearl Bradley; her brother, Bobby Holbrook; her sister, Ruth Cecil; and her parents. Funeral service will be held at Pentecostal Highway of Holiness, 3470 Hamilton Middletown Rd, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Alan Weaver officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Pentecostal Highway of Holiness. Memorial contributions can be made to Westside Little League. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019