HUMPHRYS (Guess), Bettie Jane Age 91 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on April 17, 2020. Jane was born to Adam Guess and LaVesta (Fuller) Guess on September 22, 1928 in Henagar, Alabama. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Donald Humphrys, three brothers and their wives, Simon (Alice, Stella, Loraine) Guess, George (Dessie, Elnora) Guess, Harold (Mary) Guess; five sisters and their husbands, Mary Lee (Arthur) Wynn, Edna (Hubert) Hickman, Clemma (Jim) McNeely, Pearl (Walter) Picklesimer, twin Lorine (Rene) Jadot, and several nieces and nephews. Jane is survived by her daughter Kathy (Ken) Million, sons Ed (Judy) Humphrys, Ben (Christy) Humphrys, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Jane was born in meager and humble times. With faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, hard work, and the love and support of her siblings, she was able to prosper and live a fulfilling life. She was a graduate of Bradley Central HS (Cleveland, TN), Tennessee Wesleyan College, and was a member of Memorial United Presbyterian Church in Xenia, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing bridge, golf, all her dogs, watching the Cincinnati Reds, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. But mostly she cherished time with her family. Private graveside services will be held at Valley View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020