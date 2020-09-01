1/1
Betty & Karen WILLIAMS
{ "" }
WILLIAMS, Betty F. and WILLIAMS (Lynch), Karen "Niecy"

Betty F. Williams, age 81, departed Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Angela Burgess and other loving family & friends.

Karen (Lynch) "Niecy" Williams, age 59, departed Saturday, August 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Betty F. Williams. She is survived by son, Darren Nunn, and loving family and friends. A shared service will be held for both with Visitation 10am-12 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Harris Memorial CME Church, 3950 Haney Rd. Funeral service at 12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Harris Memorial CME Church
SEP
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Darlene Collier
Neighbor
September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shekera McCluskey
Friend
