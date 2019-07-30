|
ROWER, Betty A. 95, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1923, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (McIntire) LeFever. Betty loved to play board games and cards with family and friends. She was a member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church. Betty is survived by her three sons: John H. Rower, James T. (Vickie) Rower and David S. Rower; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Marlin "Mo" Rower in 2009, and her brother, Edward LeFever Jr. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 1-2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 30, 2019