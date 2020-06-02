ADAMS, Betty Age 95, of Middletown, Ohio, ,passed away on Friday May 29, 2020, at the age of 95. Betty was born March 28, 1925. She is survived by her nephews Dale (Susan) Robinson, Brian Robinson; niece Bonnie Neal; daughter in law Karen Billon. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Luella Robinson; son Michael Adams; sister Mildred Wheeler; and brothers Ralph K. Robinson and Robert H. Robinson; niece Barbara Sebald and Beverly Hauck. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Springboro Cemetery, 2348 Lower Springboro Rd, Springboro, OH. Services to be officiated by Dan Flory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Adams family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 2, 2020.