Betty ADAMS
1940 - 2020
ADAMS, Betty J.

Age 80 of Carlisle, passed away November 28th, 2020, at her home. She was born in Hazard, KY, to the late Brownlow and Pairlee (Miller) Gay and retired from Middletown Hospital. Betty loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Theron Adams in 2010, 2 brothers and 1 sister, she is survived by her children Mark (Kathy) Adams, Nancy (Chuck) Osborn, Danny (Anissa) Adams, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, 4 sisters, and special friend, Ken Preston, along with numerous extended family members and dear friends. Services will be private and Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband, Theron at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Middletown, OH. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown. Online condolences can be made at


www.arpprootfh.com



Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
