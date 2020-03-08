|
CLAWSON, Betty Brady 96, born on August 18, 1923, passed away on February 28, 2020. She lived in the Dayton and Vandalia areas until 2001 when she moved to Port Orange FL. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Marie Brady, her husband of 51 years Ralph V. Clawson, and beloved brother Warren Brady. She has one daughter Linda Clawson Norman, son-in-law Glen R. Norman living in Port Orange, FL; she has two grandchildren Glen R. Norman, Jr. wife Dena of Palmer, AK and Carrie Norman Shipley of Port Orange, FL; she also has 4 great-grandchildren Jacob and Gracie Norman of Palmer, AK and Russell and Zachary Shipley of Port Orange, FL. Betty has many nieces, nephews and cousins in Ohio and Florida. The family will have a Remembrance Gathering at Baker, Hazel, & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio on March 14, 2020, at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm followed by a graveside service at Bear Creek Cemetery 172 N. Union Road, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers. donations should be sent to Butler Township Fire & Rescue and/or Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020