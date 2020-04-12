|
|
BARNHEISER, Betty Younce Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday April 8, 2020, just 10 days short of her 93rd birthday. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Betty was a graduate of Fairview High School in 1945 and attended Ohio State University, where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. After college, she worked as a switchboard operator, Rike's Department Store clerk, and dental office manager, but her favorite job and greatest joy was raising her four children. Betty loved playing tennis and golf, doing needlepoint, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. One of her many talents was organization in Betty's home, everything had a place. She was a kind, resilient woman with an infectious laugh. Her quiet resolve and inner strength made a lasting impression on her family. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Coulous and Margaret Younce. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Philip George Barnheiser; sister Dottie Seibert; daughters Robin Granson (Marc) and Lori Barnheiser Myers (Bill); sons Scott Barnheiser (Marge) and Greg Barnheiser; 8 grandchildren Sarah, Katie, Jessica, Amanda, Alyson, Josh, Daniel, and Dustin; and 8 great grandchildren Reese, Parker, Grady, Cole, Drew, Anna, Claire, and Wyatt. There will be a private family service at David's Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe for gatherings. The family would like to express its thanks for the wonderful help and care given by . If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nmss.org). Send condolences to the family by signing the Guestbook at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020