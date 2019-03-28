BENT, Betty Alice Age 94, of Gulf Breeze, FL entered eternity March 25, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH on October 3, 1924 to the late Harry and Alice (Soeder) Robinson. Also preceding her in death is her husband Robert Emmett Bent in 1997 and brother Eugene Robinson. She is survived by her 5 children, son and long time caregiver, Bob Bent, Julie Perez, Tom Bent, Jeff Bent of Gulf Breeze, FL and Nora Neece (Mike) of Navarre, FL, Grandchildren Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Lara and Chandler and 9 Great Grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Robinson of Dayton, OH. Betty had Alzheimer's for over 30 years and we give special thanks to all the staff at Home Instead Senior Care which helped her to live in her own home all these years. The family will have viewing and greet guests on Friday from 9-9:45am, with Rosary at 9:45am at Westbrock Funeral Home 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton, OH 45410. Latin Requiem Mass following at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church 140 N. Findlay St. Dayton, OH 45403. Mass will be celebrated by Rev. George Gavet F.S.S.P. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery next to her loving husband. Westbrock Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary