|
|
BISHOP, Betty R. Age 93, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. Betty was born in Athens, OH on December 31, 1926 to the late John W. and Mable C. (Thompson) Rogers. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Murrel R. Bishop; her grandson, Jason Bishop and her two brothers, John and Myron Rogers. She is survived by her son, Billy Ray Bishop; three daughters, Regina Shirley, Judy Rinehart and Joyce Brooks; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be for the immediate family only with Pastor Shawn Acrey officiating with burial in Springboro Cemetery. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2020