BOWSHIER, Betty C. 79, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, following several months of failing health. She was born in Sulfur Springs, West Virginia on August 25, 1939, the daughter of the late Clarence and Pearl (Wells) Stanley. Betty retired as a bus driver from the Springfield City Schools following 25 years of service. She was a member of the International Pentecostal Church. Her family will remember her as being hard-working and selfless and for enjoying crafts and working puzzles. Betty is survived by her children, Rhonda (Mark) Drummond, Brenda (Anthony) Collier, and Ronnie (Donna) Bowshier, all of Springfield; sisters, Ellen Reynolds and Scarlet Stanley; brother, Chris (Tat) Stanley; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ronald E. Bowshier; an infant sister, Ellen Ashton Stanley; and brothers, Neal, Sherman and Tebby Stanley. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Betty's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with her brother, Chris Stanley presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 25, 2019