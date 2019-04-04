|
|
BOYKIN, Dr. Betty J. Age 71 departed March 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. 1966 graduate of Jefferson Township High School. Earned Doctorate in Theology from Apostolic College of Grace and Truth. Former secretary, Jefferson Township School District. Founding Pastor Shabach! Ministries Church Inc.and Shabach! Community Development Center. Preceded in death by her husband, Randall Boykin; son Robert Boykin; mother Rosie Mae Peterson; brothers, Leroy and Eddie Peterson. She is survived by her father Pastor Eddie Peterson Sr.; son, Michael (Susan) Boykin; brother, Pastor Bester (Violetta) Peterson;sisters, Anna Jean Lipscomb of California and Carolyn Marks of Ohio; granddaughters, Brandy & Elary Boykin of Indiana; Aurora & Alexis Boykin of Ohio; goddaughters Jennifer (David) Dewberry and Latisha (Kevin) Anderson; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as a large extended church family. Service 11am Friday, April 5, 2019, Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Dayton OH 45402. Family visitation 10 am. Eulogist Apostle Rodney Cain. Interment Preble Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019