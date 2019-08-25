|
BRAYFIELD, Betty Jean Age 94, passed away in Xenia on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1925 in Reading, PA to Franklin and Florence (Knaurer) Esterly. She married Cpl. John E. Brayfield on August 11, 1945 and together they had two sons. Betty and John were long time members of Maiden Lane Church of God in Springfield and Eustis Church of God in Florida and were very active in the church. She was preceded in death by her husband John and is survived by sons, Brad (Betty) and Greg (Josie); grandsons, Zachary (Kellie) and Drew (Christa) Brayfield, step-grandson Ronald (Marianna) Docimo and step-granddaughter Stacey (Jim) Lawson; great grandchildren Tristin, Drew, Cora and twins Maggie and Shawn and sister Charlotte (Esterly) Schwartz and brother Frank Esterly both of Reading. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the church or .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2019