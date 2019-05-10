Home

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Tried Stone Baptist Church
621 Lafayette Ave.
Middletown, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Tried Stone Baptist Church
621 Lafayette Ave.
Middletown, OH
View Map
BREEDLOVE, Betty Jean Born January 20, 1936 in Nolasulga, AL to Percy and Nona Hart. Passed away May 7, 2019 age 83. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Orlando W. Breedlove, two sons: Gerald Breedlove (Donna), and Calvin Breedlove, daughters: Teresa Shores (Terry), Carlene Bridges, Darlene Breedlove, and Norma Breedlove, grandmother of 17, great-grandmother of 18, daughter-in-law Kim Silas Breedlove and son-in-law Michael Bridges, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, from 12pm until time of service 1p.m. at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2019
