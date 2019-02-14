|
BROWN "Hart-Ware", Betty N. Age 83 was born August 20, 1935. Betty departed her life in the comfort of her own home surrounded by family and friends on February 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years: Wayne (Dicky) Brown Sr.; paternal and maternal parents; brother: Frank Ware Jr, and daughter Wanda Patterson. She leaves to remember with love: her daughter who gave up part of her life to care for her: Djuna L. Brown-Jennings (Henri), Dayton, OH, Tina (Oliver) Polk, Oak Park, MI, Patricia (Ed) Anderson, MI, and Yolanda (Michael) Talley, Detroit MI; special daughter/niece: Linda Washington; sons: Rober t(Angela) Owens, Cali, Wayne (Lasalle) Brown II, Detroit MI, and Dion (Tiffany) Ross, Dayton, OH; (16) grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, February 16, 2019 at MT. MORIAH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 301-323 Mia Ave., with Dr. Hence C. Coats, officiating. Reverend Herman L. Walker, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019