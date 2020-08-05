1/1
Betty BRUCE
1939 - 2020
BRUCE, Betty Ann Age 80, of Springfield, OH, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020. Betty was born on October 4th, 1939, in Springfield, OH. In addition to her parents, Wheeler and Mable (Murphy) Whitaker, she is preceded in death by Charles Bruce, her loving husband of 10 years, her son, Jeff Eaton; grandson, Jason Knott; her brother, Gilbert Whitaker and her sister, Wanda Wellman. She leaves behind to cherish her memory four children, Tammy Bruce, Lorie Arnold, Dawn Worcester and son, Eddie Robinson and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was retired after 25 years of service from Community Hospital Home Health Care and Hospice Care as an aide. Betty enjoyed attending church and was a devoted member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle. She also enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren; Liara, Lilly and Bentlee. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday in the church with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lighthouse Tabernacle
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
