Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
1940 - 2019
Betty CHADWELL Obituary
CHADWELL, Betty J. Age 79 of Hamilton passed away Saturday September 28, 2019. She was born March 6, 1940 in London, Kentucky the daughter of the late Rev. Heston Hatcher and Madge (Moore) Hatcher. Betty was a real estate agent for several years in the Hamilton-Fairfield area for Coldwell-Banker and Coyt Rains Realty. She also worked as a computer specialist at the Waterford in Fairfield for several years. On May 14, 1983 she married Philip R. Chadwell and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2002. Betty is survived by her daughter Patricia Ann Hymer; step-son James Brock; and her sister Bobbie (Marshall) Phillips of London, Kentucky. She was also preceded in death by her sister Bertie Lee Smith and her brother Robert Earl Hatcher. Visitation 5-7 PM Friday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday October 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 3, 2019
