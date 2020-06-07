Betty CHERNICK
CHERNICK, Betty M. 86, lost her battle with cancer, at her son's home, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward (Shirley) Greenberg, and the love of her life, husband Donald Chernick. She was a wonderful daughter, brother, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived for her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Edward (Leslie) Chernick, Susan (Bruce) Truax; grandchildren Elizabeth (Charles) Meyer, Emily (Gregory) Ozier, Alex Franke, Katlin Franke, and Jessica Truax; great-grandchildren Jackson Meyer, Gregory Ozier, Caden Meyer, and Tessa Meyer; and brother Edward (Elsa) Greenberg; and multiple nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic there will be only a graveside service, for family and close friends, at Riverview Cemetery, Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz presiding. Closed to the general public. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements. Donations to Ohio Health Hospice.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
