Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church Kettering
3939 Swigart Rd.
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church Kettering
3939 Swigart Rd.
Betty COMINGORE Obituary
COMINGORE, Betty Faye Age 86 of Dayton passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2013 and her parents Hallie and Andy Huffman. Survivors include her three children Diane (Richard) Steele of Xenia, Joy Comingore of Dayton, and Gary Comingore of Dayton; grandchildren, Rebekah Skaroupka (Scott), Brad Steele (Angie); great grandchildren, Elainah, Kylah, Danikah Skaroupka, Cole and Logan Steele , nephews and a niece. She was a lifelong Homemaker as well as a longtime member of First Baptist Kettering where she taught Sunday School and was a Children's Worship Leader. Funeral Service 1 pm Monday December 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church Kettering 3939 Swigart Rd. Burial will be in Mt Zion Shoup Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 am until 1 pm Monday at the church. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -