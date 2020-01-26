|
|
DAVIS, Betty Jean Died January 19, 2020 at home in Tallahassee surrounded by her immediate family. She was born October 18, 1933. She was the daughter of Eugene Ihle and Hazel Brubaker. In 1976 She married Dr. Ernie Davis, then moved to Bradenton, Florida. The lived there for 18 years then returned to Hamilton, Ohio. She Is survived by her devoted daughter Joy (David) Dowdy, of Tallahassee, Florida and son Greg Scheid of Lebanon, Ohio. She is also survived by three stepchildren Madalyn (Dale) Lester of Hamilton, Ohio, Larry Davis (Joanna) of Wilmington, N.C. and Jeff Davis (Belinda) of Hamilton, Ohio. Survived by two grandchildren and seven step grandchildren, and two great granddaughters. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Dale Alvey. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernie Davis, sister Joyce Alvey and two stepsisters Shirley Pemberton and Eileen Morrison. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date in Hamilton, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Westwood Presbyterian Church 1068 Stalheber Road Hamilton, Ohio or Animal Humane Society 1820 Princeton Road Hamilton, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 26, 2020