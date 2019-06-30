DAWSON, Betty J. 87, filled her reservation in heaven on June 14, 2019 in Suwanee, Georgia where she and her husband had resided since November 2018 after a lifetime in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Springfield High School in the special class of 1950. She dearly loved her family and countless others. Betty was a very good golfer and enjoyed many good times with friends in Springfield as well as during retirement winters in Bradenton, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Richard (Dick) Dawson and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 11, 2019. Betty is also survived by her daughter Deborah and son-in-law Robert Walton of Galena, Ohio; son Randy Dawson of Johns Creek, Georgia who they deeply thank for his many hours of support and transportation during their time in the Atlanta area; grandsons Nicholas (Jenna) Walton of Springfield and Alex Walton (Christina Synodinos) of Westerville, Ohio; and extra special great-grandson Cole Walton of Springfield. She is also survived by 3 nieces: Sandra Kearns of Columbus, Ohio; Anita (Fred) Van Order of Grove City, Ohio; and Billie Stephenson of Rockville, Maryland. Betty was preceded in passing by her close sister Juanita (Jim) Pyles, brothers Ernest Stephenson and Walter Stephenson Jr., and nephew Michael Stephenson. Betty also leaves behind close friends Roger & Carol Stambaugh and Chuck & Barbara Jobe, all of Springfield. Betty was a member of Central Christian Church. A memorial for Betty in Springfield will be announced at a later date. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis TN, 38101-9929. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019