Betty DAWSON
DAWSON, Betty J.G. Age 65, departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020. She was a native of Dayton and a Jehovah's Witness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Katherine Dawson; son, Shaun Christopher Dawson. She is survived by her sister, Charlene Dawson; brothers, Horace Jr., Bennie (Doreen), James (Patricia), Jerome (Susan), all of Ohio; granddaughter, Aesha Dawson; a host of other relatives and friends. Private Service. The family wishes to thank other family members, all well-wishers and friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
