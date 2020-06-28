Betty DAWSON

DAWSON, Betty J.G. Age 65, departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020. She was a native of Dayton and a Jehovah's Witness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Katherine Dawson; son, Shaun Christopher Dawson. She is survived by her sister, Charlene Dawson; brothers, Horace Jr., Bennie (Doreen), James (Patricia), Jerome (Susan), all of Ohio; granddaughter, Aesha Dawson; a host of other relatives and friends. Private Service. The family wishes to thank other family members, all well-wishers and friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.