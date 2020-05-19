Home

Toothman Funeral Home - St. Clairsville
141 South Marietta Street,
St. Clairsville, OH 43950
(740) 695-1905
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Toothman Funeral Home - St. Clairsville
141 South Marietta Street,
St. Clairsville, OH 43950
Service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Toothman Funeral Home - St. Clairsville
141 South Marietta Street,
St. Clairsville, OH 43950
Betty DOTY


1936 - 2020
Betty DOTY Obituary
DOTY, Betty Sue 83, of Tipp City, died May 15, 2020 in the Arbors at Carroll. She was born September 11, 1936 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, daughter of the late Aaron Isaac McDermott and Ethel Creamer McDermott. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Cassel Hills Church of Christ in Vandalia, Ohio and attended the Huber Heights Senior Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd I. Doty and a brother, Aaron McDermott Jr. Surviving are her six children, Cindy (Merwyn) Bowdish, Kathleen Wagner, Patricia Doty, Pamela Susac, Floyd (Connie) Doty Jr. and William (Tracy) Doty; 13 grandchildren, Kendra (Ryan) Brown, Joseph Wagner, Bryan (Candice) Bowdish, Stacie (Brad) Showalter, Darrick Doty, Jason (Kristin) Weekley, William Aaron Doty Jr, Cynthia West, Ashley West, Floyd Doty III, Caitlin (Darryck) Yoho, Cole Susac and Jamie Lynn Doty; 11 great grandchildren; and a special cousin, Sara Ellen Moomaw. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private visitation and service will be held at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, Ohio on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with David Edmonds officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Cassel Hills Church of Christ.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020
