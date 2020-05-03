|
DURHAM, Betty Katherine Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born October 12, 1948 in Dayton, OH. Betty is survived by 5 siblings Jackie (Paul) Wolfe, Janet (Phil) Shutters, Susan (David) Durham, Keith (Lorrie) Durham and Janice Durham. Nieces and nephews are Melissa (Pat) Dix (Olivia and Natalie), Matthew (Jennifer) Wolfe (Nicholas), Michael (Brandy) Wolfe (Jonathan, Evan, Logan), Wind Wiseman (Bryanna and Brooke Baldwin) and Sawyer Durham. Betty is preceded in death by her parents William and Magdalene Durham and her brother William (Bill) Durham. The family will have a private Celebration of life for Betty. We want to say thank you to Hospice and VanCrest for the wonderful care.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020