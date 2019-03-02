EAKMAN, Betty Lu Of Champaign passed away on February 27, 2019 at CU Living, 309 East Springfield Ave., Champaign, Illinois. She was 94 years old. Betty was born on June 1, 1924, daughter of Newton and Mabel Powell. She was preceded in death by her son, James R. Eakman and her brother, William Powell. Betty lived in Springfield, Ohio for most of her life. She attended St. Raphael church and school and graduated from Catholic Central High school in 1943. She was also a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She enjoyed her loving relationship with her family. She is survived by her son, Thomas and his wife, Janet of Champaign, Illinois, her daughter-in-law, Karen Eakman of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, her granddaughter, Lisa and husband, Rob Czlonka of Tahlequah, Oklahoma and their children Gabriel, Ke'a, Kona and Mikah. She had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews Michael, Keren, Diane, and Thomas Kabbes (all of Springfield, Ohio) and June and her husband Michael Doyle of Parker, Colorado as well as all of their children and grandchildren. Betty felt she had a long and wonderful life and was blessed with caring family and friends with whom she communicated often via email which she used daily until two years before her passing. Arrangements are with Sunset Funeral Home in Champaign, Illinois. As was her wish, there will be no service or viewing. Donations in her name can be made to the . Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary