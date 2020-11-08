EDWARDS (McElreath), Betty Jean
A determined and exceedingly kind lady, Betty Jean Edwards (McElreath), age 75, of Bellbrook, passed away Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.
She was born December 26th, 1944, in Covington, Georgia, to Toccoa Tallulah (Queen) and Andrew Leroy McElreath, both of whom preceded her in death, along with brothers Lewis McElreath, William McElreath, and Thomas McElreath, and her sisters, Lois Hammond and Nel Durand.
Jean was blessed with a bright mind. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto, she went on to earn a Ph.D. in Psychology from York University, which she used to teach, sharing her knowledge and passion for learning with other bright young minds. She taught for 26 years at Wright State University, where she also served as the General Education Program Director.
She married Allen Nagy in 1991 and they enjoyed many wonderful years together, hiking through state parks and trails in Germantown Preserve and around Caesar's Creek, as well as season tickets to the Dayton Dragons and the Dayton Philharmonic. Jean also enjoyed gardening, growing a variety of both flowers and vegetables. She was an incredible cook and especially enjoyed baking pies. Jean was also an avid reader, particularly of great English mysteries like Sherlock Holmes, or any from the works of Agatha Christie.
Jean will be dearly missed by her husband, Allen Nagy, sons, Jonathan Edwards (Mayuko) and Jason Edwards (April), grandchildren, Alexa Jean Edwards, Jonathan Totoro,
Penelope Nami, and James Koucun Edwards, and sisters-in-law Helen McElreath and Carol McElreath.
To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. Her Life Celebration Services will be held immediately following the visitation at 2:30 pm with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.
You are welcome to send flowers, write a condolence, or share a photo of Jean at www.ConnerAndKoch.com
.
During this difficult time, if you are feeling ill or unhealthy in any way, you are encouraged to pay your respects in alternative methods, such as sending a sympathy card or sharing a memory through Jean's online book of memories, here at www.ConnerAndKoch.com
. In addition, the services will be streamed live via the internet. If you wish to view the services on the live stream, please reach out to the funeral home to be added to the list. If you plan to attend services in person, be sure to wear your mask while you are inside.