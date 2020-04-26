|
|
ELLINGTON, Betty Sue 75 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Betty was born on March 1, 1945. Betty leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 57 years, Danny Ellington, two sons Gregory (Tonya) Ellington, Eric Ellington, grandson Ryan Ellington, granddaughter Raven Ellington. Also surviving are her brother Ed Whittaker, sister Faye (David) Paul. Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements entrusted to NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be shared at: www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020