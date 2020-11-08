1/1
Betty FAIR
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIR (Begley), Betty B.

Betty B. Fair (Begley) passed away at 92 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer at Hospice of Dayton. Born June 16, 1928, in Clay City, Kentucky, to Herbert and Florence Begley. She was the oldest of five children. At the tender age of 14, Betty left Clay City with the clothes on her back and $4 in her pocket. $3 was for a bus ticket to

Dayton, Ohio, leaving $1 for arrival in Dayton, a place she had never seen. She was determined at this young age to find a new life for herself. After working various small jobs, she landed a 30 year career with General Motors in the Executive Office. Betty was a beautiful artist and model. She loved her flowers, friends, and home. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering. She was a courageous, loving, and caring person of outstanding religious character. Predeceased by her loving and cherished husband, Curtis Fair, both parents, and 3 brothers Robert, Bernie, and Herbert. She is survived by her only sibling, Donald A. Begley of Dayton. Funeral arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home. Viewing will be at Tobias on Far Hills on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm with the funeral service beginning at 1:30. Burial following at David's Cemetery. The family wishes to thank everyone at Hospice and the close friends who cared and comforted Betty during her long fight with cancer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice, First Baptist Church of Kettering, or breast cancer research. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved