FELTNER (nee Gevedon), Betty D. Age 85 of Springfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born September 17, 1933 in Panama, Kentucky. Betty was the daughter of Lonnie and Ida (nee Gillispie) and was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Betty was a faithful Christian and a longtime member of Cornerstone Pentecostal Church of God. Betty enjoyed playing cards, rug hooking, listening to gospel music and was a wonderful baker but most of all, she cherished time spent with her family. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Carlee & Loucille Gevedon and two brothers-in-law Paul and Chester. Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Doug Feltner of Springfield, OH; Lisa (Michael) Mayo of Springfield, OH and Jerry (Dina) Gevedon of Albuquerque, NM; sister Nella Gay Eldridge of Hillsboro, KY; nieces Kathy Hammerick of Springfield, OH, Carolyn Vandette of Enon, OH; Linda (Tony) Highland of Washington; nephews Jeff (Kathy) Gevedon of Enon, OH, Steve Eldridge of Hillsboro, Kentucky; grandchildren Christopher Mayo, Hannah Feltner, Xavier Feltner and Amanda Houston; great-grandchildren Lindsey Mayo and many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, March 25, 2019 from 12:00pm-2:00pm with funeral service to follow at 2:00pm at the Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel, Springfield, Ohio. Burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ferncliffcemetery.org